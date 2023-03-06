​Blow for Brigg as Welfare win

​Brigg Town’s play-off hopes in the NCEL Division One suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at struggling Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday.

Ashley Bell’s goal midway through the second-half was enough to give the hosts the points.

Results elsewhere went the Zebras’ way with Horbury Town losing and Staveley and Retford FC drawing, but with just seven games to go and nine points to make up on the play-off places, wins are becoming crucial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brigg were then due to go to Dronfield Town on Tuesday night (7th) after the Mail went to press, and they then host bottom-of-the-table Shirebrook Town on Saturday.

Goalmouth action from Brigg's game at Glasshoughton. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

Elsewhere, the race for the Division One crown remains a three-horse one with Campion, Harrogate Railway Athletic and Rossington Main all picking up victories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campion were 4-1 winners at Parkgate, Aidan Day, Stephen Crawford, Patrick Sykes and Mark Ferguson adding to their scoreline after the Steelmen had taken a fifth-minute lead through Sam Thompson.

The gap to second remains six points as the Rail claimed a dramatic 2-1 home win over Horbury Town, Daniel McDaid with an injury-time decider that could be vital in Harrogate's title push and for Horbury's play-off ambitions.

Rossington are a point further behind in third after Bradley Grayson's hat-trick, plus one each from Jamie Green and Jordan Buckham, resulted in a 5-1 defeat of visitors Nostell MW.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wakefield AFC have strengthened their play-off ambitions as Lewis Stephens grabbed the only goal in a home victory over Selby Town and they leapfrog Staveley, who drew 2-2 at Athersley Recreation, into fourth.

Daniel Ramsey and Jack Deakin scored the Trojans' goals in the opening six minutes but Lee Garside's second-half double rescued a point for next-to-bottom Athersley.

Basement side Shirebrook Town played out a goalless draw at home to neighbours Retford FC and they are now five points behind Parkgate who are just above the bottom three.

Advertisement

Advertisement