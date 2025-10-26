Boss calls for more consistency from Sleaford Town

Matt Evans wants Sleaford Town to become more consistent.

Boss Matt Evans is challenging his Sleaford Town players to find consistency following their routine 3-1 win over Shirebrook Town.

Sleaford had the game wrapped up just after the hour mark against a side who played a man down for 84 minutes.

And Evans now wants his side to deliver that level of performance on a regular basis.

“It is what we see in training and moments in games,” he said. “We just need to be more consistent now.

“You will never get through 90 minutes having it all your own way. It is when it is difficult and being able to get yourself out of it and remembering what we are good at - and we saw that today.

“Other goals could have come and we have got to strive to be better.

“We will still continue to work on the mindset side of the game as that's the area we feel we have the most work to do.”

But Evans admitted he was pleased with the overall level of performance.

“The way we played and the intent that we had was good,” he added. “We were still playing at 1-0 where we could have played a bit more and not eased off.

“We played with more intensity in the second half and that showed.

“The lads are really annoyed with dropping a goal at the end. It is frustrating and shows the standards they have got.”

Shirebrook were given a mountain to climb when Brandon Clarke was sent off for a last man foul on Taylor Gray after just six minutes.

Town took full advantage with Ben Ashall’s brilliant free kick putting them ahead two minutes later.

Sleaford doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half when Callum Brown headed in a Lewis Greenfield corner.

It was game on 63 minutes when Greenfield slotted home from a loose ball.

But Town were denied a clean sheet after Shirebrook scored a consolation goal in added time.