Edgley hopes Nomads defeat is 'wake-up call' Boston Town need as Poachers look to add to squad

Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harrison

Gary Edgley hopes defeat at Anstey Nomads is the ‘wake-up call’ Boston Town need.

A 3-0 reverse at the Poachers’ third-place rivals saw them drop out of the United Counties League Premier Division North’s top four at the weekend, with Edgley believing outside hopes of a top-two finish are now unobtainable.

“Hopefully, it’s a wake-up call for them,” he said.

“ As I said to them at the end, that’s our chance to try to get into the top two and promotion gone, forget about that now.

“With the points we’ve dropped against Sleaford, Deeping, Skegness and these, that’s out the window.

“It’s a case now of dusting ourselves down and fighting as hard as we can to make sure we finish in that top four - that’s the aim now.”

Edgley is hoping to bolster his squad later this week.