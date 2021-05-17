Boss Jamie Shaw looks to bolster Sleaford Town squad

Jamie Shaw.

Sleaford Town manager Jamie Shaw hopes to bring in a few fresh faces to bolster his squad.

The Greens boss believes the majority of last season’s squad will remain at Eslaforde Park, as the side prepare for what looks set to be a new-look United Counties League campaign following plans to reshuffle the non-league pyramid, a move which Shaw welcomes.

However, after two terms which were cut short by Covid, Shaw is taking nothing for granted.

“We’ll be speaking to a couple of players about bringing them into the squad to hopefully strengthen the side, so we’re looking fairly confident ahead of the season,” Shaw said.

“But at the same time, I’m conscious we’re in May and things can change four or five times before we get there.

“But I’m pretty confident we can start the season in a good strong, stable place and with ambitions of improving our league position over the last couple of a seasons.”

Discussing last season’s players, Shaw continued: “The intention is the core of last season will be available.

“People are a little cautious to commit at the moment.

“In some ways they’re waiting to see what happens with the pandemic and getting that green light that hopefully will come with the latest easing and the clarity that in the middle of June we’re pretty much good to go back to almost normal terms, with football in particular.