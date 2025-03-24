Boss Russ Wilcox proud as unbeaten run is ended for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox was unhappy with some of the officials' decisions as his side's nine-game unbeaten run was halted by visiting FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

The defeat left Gainsborough 11 points off the final play-off spot with 21 points to play for and their outside hopes fading.

“In the first half, Lewis Butroid has his chance when it comes back off the inside of the post.

“It’s small margins every game. We were on the wrong end of it on Saturday.

Goalmouth action as FC United halt Gainsborough's unbeaten run. Photo by Sean Cook (Foxby Media).

“I felt the referee was inconsistent. We could have had a penalty, when Curtis (Durose) has his chance at the end, and is wiped out.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it's a free kick. So why isn't it a penalty?

"And some of the other decisions felt a bit inconsistent towards my players.

“Saying that, particularly second half, on the balance of play, we deserved something out of the game.”

Wilcox was delighted with the unbeaten run on the back of two incredible cup runs and said: It’s hard to go nine unbeaten in any league, so I am proud of that.

“I thought the game first half was a non-event, but in the second half I thought we were the better side.

“I was disappointed with the goal. We were a bit too deep in the build up to it, but then we have thrown the kitchen sink at them.”

He added: “The lads have been incredible. And we keep on going.

“Apart from a little more quality - I can't ask for any more from them - the amount of work they put in, especially in the second half when we were chasing. It's a game we shouldn’t have lost, but we'll look to bounce back and go again.”

Numbers are thin on the ground at the moment, with a number of injuries to key personnel.

Bobby Johnson limped out of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Workington and Declan Howe, Trinity's leading marksman has been suffering with a niggle.

On top of those, midfielder, Danny Devine is also ruled out, having suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles in the defeat to FC United, Wilcox hinting at potentially needing to now bring in a couple of bodies to bolster numbers for the final leg of the campaign.