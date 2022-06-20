Boston Town boss Bunce puts his faith in local talent

From left are Liam Wilson (fitness coach), Derrick Nuttell (coach), Bunce and Lori Borbely (assistant).

The Poachers boss has a 'two to four' places left to fill in his squad, which reported back for pre-season training last week.

Bunce has put the emphasis on hometown talent this term, and has already attracted players - to be unveiled by the club in the coming days - from higher up the pyramid.

"When I took the job I made the decision I wanted to go a little bit more local with recruitment," Bunce said.

"There's a core of home-based players there and we're thinking the lads we do bring in, the priority would be good if they're local boys. We've done that.

"We've been pleased with it at the moment. We started training on Tuesday (June 14). Really good turnout and really good workout.

"Recruitment wise we're in a really good place. We're recruiting boys from step four and that's been positive."

Despite the likes of Ryley Thompson and Luke White moving on to rivals Newark and Sherwood United, Bunce has also kept hold of the core of last season's squad which secured a top-half finish in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

"The nucleus within the squad from last year have reacted really well as well. It's a strong group," he added.

"We had a real good core to start with.

"We've probably got two to four to bring in and then we're nearly done. At this stage of the season we're really happy.