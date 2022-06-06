Boston Town lose duo to league rival, pre-season friendlies announced

Defender Ryley Thompson and attacker Luke White have both made the switch to Newark and Sherwood United.

Thompson was an ever-present in the Poachers’ line-up last season while White was a regular starter for Gary Edgley’s side and netted nine goals in all competitions as he was the club’s second-highest scorer.

He also started 37 times, making a total of 39 appearances as Town ended their campaign ninth in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Ryley Thompson has left Boston Town. Photo: Craig Harrison

The Highwaymen – who have rebranded after playing last season as Newark, and finishing one place above the relegation zone – have begun doing their business early this season under new manager Nathan Arnold, the former Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Boston United attacker.

Former Boston United midfielder Danny Meadows has also returned to the club.

New Boston manager Martyn Bunce is yet to announce any signings this summer, but the club have revealed a number of pre-season friendlies.

They will entertain Grantham Town on Thursday, July 7 and Boston United on Wednesday, July 13.

On Saturday, July 16 Fishtoft will visit the Mortgages For You Stadium and Lincs League champions Wyberton will arrive on Saturday, July 23.

The one scheduled away friendly will be at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Tuesday, July 19.