Boston United celebrate during the win at Tamworth. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan hailed the influence of veteran midfielder Zak Mills following Boston United’s 3-1 win at Tamworth.

Kieren Donnelly opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Jordy doubled the advantage from the spot six minutes after the break.

Donnelly added his second goal in the 56th minute and United remained in full control, despite Dillon De Silva’s consolation in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

And Coughlan felt the foundations for victory had been laid by the return of Mills from suspension.

“You saw the importance of Zak Mills and Alex Lancashire coming back into the team,” said the Boston boss.

“I can look at four times this season where I felt we have let ourselves down and not turned up as a team or individually and the common denominator is that Zak wasn't in the team for any of those games.

“That is the importance of him as a person, as a leader, a character and as a player.

“We can't go into games missing one or two players, we don't have that strength in depth or the squad that can cope with those injuries.

“Each and every player is so important to us. They showed their importance tonight.

“Its really important that this is the start of injuries returning. Hopefully now we can get a couple more onto the pitch to start performing and doing their jobs rather than being in the physio room.”

Coughlan also challenged his side to build on the win and embark on a run of consistency.

“I can't brush Tuesday and the performance under the carpet just because we have won here,” he added.

“We have a really strong culture that drives our environment and we need consistency now, day in and day out.

“I am hard on them at times but each and everyone of them were excellent tonight

“They put their bodies on the line and headed everything, it was coming in from all angles and we knew that would be the case.

"The lads were absolutely brilliant but we need that week in week out from them.

“We want to see more of that, not just the three points but the character, the resilience and the goals.”