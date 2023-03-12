Jordan Burrow, Sam McLintock, Billy Chadwick and Jake Wright scored the all-important goals as Boston United romped to victory.
“The lads were superb, they really were,” said Culverhouse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They had to run hard and dig in at times because they moved us around a bit, but we looked good and were full value for the win.
“We always looked like a danger when we were breaking, every time we got it into the final third we looked like we could do something.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Goalscorer Jordan Burrow hailed a much-deserved three points.
“It was a really good away win,” he said. “We followed the game plan that the manager set up.
“We scored early on and the goal before half-time was big as it gave us a cushion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It was nice to score in front of the away fans. We looked dangerous every time we went forward and we were well worthy of the win.”
Sam McLintock and Lirak Hasani were restored to the starting XI.
Blyth did threaten for the first time with Troy Chiabi heading wide, but United got into their groove and Alex Mitchell saved well to deny McLintock from distance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Pilgrims took the lead when Billy Chadwick delivered a quality ball and Jordan Burrow headed home.
Chadwick sent an audacious chip narrowly off target, while Cameron Gregory did well to deny Chiabi from outside the box.
United doubled their lead a minute before half-time when Chadwick's corner was only partially cleared and McLintock volleyed from 20 yards.
Luke Shiels was denied by a Nicky Deverdics goalline clearance at the start of the second half, but United were soon three goals to the good when Chadwick beat Mitchell with a fine effort in the 54th minute.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mitchell repelled Tom Nixon, while Gregory made a super save to keep out Jordan Hickey's firm drive.
Chiabi did cut the deficit with four minutes to play with a fine, rising finish from 18 yards - but Wright had the last laugh by rifling home United's fourth in the third minute of stoppage time.