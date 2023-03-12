Delighted Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse hailed his side’s performance following their 4-1 weekend win at Blyth Spartans.

Jordan Burrow, Sam McLintock, Billy Chadwick and Jake Wright scored the all-important goals as Boston United romped to victory.

“The lads were superb, they really were,” said Culverhouse.

“They had to run hard and dig in at times because they moved us around a bit, but we looked good and were full value for the win.

Boston United secured an impressive win at Blyth. Pic: Ian Kelsey.

“We always looked like a danger when we were breaking, every time we got it into the final third we looked like we could do something.”

Goalscorer Jordan Burrow hailed a much-deserved three points.

“It was a really good away win,” he said. “We followed the game plan that the manager set up.

“We scored early on and the goal before half-time was big as it gave us a cushion.

“It was nice to score in front of the away fans. We looked dangerous every time we went forward and we were well worthy of the win.”

Sam McLintock and Lirak Hasani were restored to the starting XI.

Blyth did threaten for the first time with Troy Chiabi heading wide, but United got into their groove and Alex Mitchell saved well to deny McLintock from distance.

The Pilgrims took the lead when Billy Chadwick delivered a quality ball and Jordan Burrow headed home.

Chadwick sent an audacious chip narrowly off target, while Cameron Gregory did well to deny Chiabi from outside the box.

United doubled their lead a minute before half-time when Chadwick's corner was only partially cleared and McLintock volleyed from 20 yards.

Luke Shiels was denied by a Nicky Deverdics goalline clearance at the start of the second half, but United were soon three goals to the good when Chadwick beat Mitchell with a fine effort in the 54th minute.

Mitchell repelled Tom Nixon, while Gregory made a super save to keep out Jordan Hickey's firm drive.