Paul Cox watches on at Spennymoor, joined by his Kettering assistant John Ramshaw and coach Ben Marvin, who are expected to follow him to Boston.

Boston United chairman David Newton wants new manager Paul Cox to be the man to guide the Pilgrims to the National League - and maybe even beyond.

Cox, who resigned from Kettering Town last night, watched from the stands as Boston drew 1-1 at Spennymoor Town this afternoon, getting the nod after his impressive interview with the club.

"His history, his track record," Newton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire when asked what secured Cox the job.

"His stats are good at this level but, interesting, they're probably a bit better at the higher level, the National League.

"He's managed in the Football League, so he's got what we need to progress in this league.

"Sometimes it's not pretty football (in this division) and his teams are pretty good at adapting to what's in front of them.

"He's got great knowledge, a great scouting network of players, so overall that was a major factor.

"He'd done a real thorough assessment of where we were at, the squad, and what he felt needed to change to improve things on the field. Overall we were delighted with him."

For Newton, the new manager has the same target as the previous Boston managers, promotion.

"Not (any target) timescale wise. But the target is to get into the National League as soon as we can," Newton added.

"And then hopefully get cemented in the National League and then push on hopefully towards the Football League again."

Reflecting on the interview process, Newton said Cox and another applicant both impressed.

"We interviewed four managers - all were happy with the squad, reserving judgement until they'd worked with them.

"But they all acknowledged what a god squad it was and they all identified what they felt needed to be done to improve things.

"The standard of managers, we were really pleased with the applications we had.

"Ultimately, it came down to two and it was just a choice between the two, but Paul was in a good position in terms of where he lives in the Midlands and a knowledge of teams around that area, which is key.

"I think that swayed it, and his stats are good."

