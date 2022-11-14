Joe Simpson knows Boston United need to keep their focus as they show signs of improved form.

The resurgent Pilgrims defeated Blyth Spartans 3-0 at the weekend to make it 10 points from the last four matches.

“It was a good win and nice to get on a run again,” said Simpson.

“We stuck to the game plan and were clinical on the counter. Blyth play some good football and are probably in a bit of a false position.

"It’s a big three points and nice to get some momentum.

“We are pleased and relieved and it's a credit to the group. They are a good honest bunch and have had to dig in recently.

“They are together and have been superb for us since minute one. It shows when you get a result with Saturday and Tuesday games, you can soon go on a run.

"The crowd have been unbelievable. It is easy to cheer when they are 3-0 up but they have been right behind us no matter what and it really helps push the boys on.

“It is nice getting a clean sheet. Sometimes when teams have good ball possession you can feel under more pressure than you are.

“We looked disciplined and tough to beat. When the ball drops in the box I'm confident it will be a Boston head getting on the end of it.”

But Simpson is keen to emphasise that plenty of hard work is still needed if United are to keep climbing the table.

“The group are giving it everything and they deserve this run of results,” he added. “If we can get everyone fit and out there then we can be a force.

“We will not get carried away. We know the potential is there and we know what we want to try and do.

“All of us want to take the club forward and it will take everyone on and off the pitch, but there is a lot to look forward to. It’s one game at a time though.”

Boston travel to Tamworth at the weekend as they look to progress in the FA Trophy - a game Simpson knows is not going to be easy.

He added: “They are an excellent side and have had a great run this season. They have momentum and have got players who can hurt you.

“At the same time we have the quality and the belief that we have what it takes to get a result.

