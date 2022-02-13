Boston United could welcome injured trio back soon

Jake Wright snr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Injured trio Jordan Burrow, Jake Wright snr and James Hanson could be making welcome returns to Boston United in the near future.

The trio were warming up on the Jakemans Community Stadium turf on Saturday, prior to the 1-1 draw with Southport.

Defender Wright snr and striker Burrow have both been sidelined with long-term injuries while attacker Hanson has missed the last four matches with a hamstring problem.

"Hopefully, in the next week we should have Jim Hanson back and then a couple of weeks after that Jordan Burrow back," said assistant John Ramshaw.

"Jake Wright snr is ready to start training next Thursday, so the squad is getting back to something like it should be.

"We inherited quite a substantial injury list and the medical staff are doing a great job.

"The sooner we get everybody back the sooner we can start firing on all cylinders again."

Paul Green remains sidelined as he awaits a shoulder injury and Jake Wright jnr is still nursing a hamstring problem.

Jay Rollins made his first appearance of the season against Southport.

