Boston United must be 'positive and professional' as they chase top-seven finish at AFC Telford

Manager Paul Cox is calling on his side to remain 'positive but professional' as the final three contests of the campaign will make of break the National League North season.

The Pilgrims dropped to seventh - the final play-off place - in midweek after York City's 1-0 win at Chester.

However, with all teams having played 39 games and United a point clear of Alfreton Town, they know that equalling or bettering the the results of the chasing pack will ensure they remain in pole position for the final spot and a crack at promotion.

"We're going to need wins," Cox said.

"We've spoken about the next three games, we've got to be positive but we've got to understand we've got to be professional."

Despite picking up just one point from their past three matches, hosts Telford will offer stern opposition as they scrap for survival, the Bucks currently second bottom and two points ahead of Guiseley in the sole relegation spot.

Paul Green is back in contention for Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Today's contest will be followed by Monday's arrival of Gloucester City and next weekend's trip to Farsley Celtic.

"Every club we play against - top or bottom - we'll give them respect and do our homework," Cox added.

"But the boys have to be strong and implement the gameplan. The next three are tough.

"It's a quick turnaround, Saturday-Monday, and I know it won't be easy at Farsley either."

United will be without the services of Tom Platt, the midfielder sustaining an ankle injury in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde.

However, veteran Paul Green could be involved after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury.

Kick off at New Bucks Head will be at 3pm.