Boston United notes: Defender signs, National League fixtures released and a friendly defeat

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 09:26 BST
Mitch Roberts (r) has joined Boston United.Mitch Roberts (r) has joined Boston United.
Mitch Roberts (r) has joined Boston United.
Boston United have bolstered their defensive ranks with the acquisition of left-sider Mitch Roberts.

The former Birmingham City youngster, who made one senior appearance for the Blues, spent part of last season in the National League with Oxford City – having enjoyed previous loan spells in the division with Oldham Athletic and Solihull Moors.

The 23-year-old has made 35 National League appearances in total – alongside another 10 across loan spells in League Two with Harrogate Town and Carlisle United.

Roberts, who can operate at centre-half or left-back, becomes Ian Culverhouse's eighth signing of the summer.

Boston United will kick-off their National League campaign with successive home fixtures.

Following the release of the fixtures, The Pilgrims will entertain Rochdale on the opening day – followed by the visit of Forest Green Rovers one week later.

The Forest Green fixture should have taken place away from home – but the pitch at the New Lawn will not be ready in time, so the Pilgrims agreed to a National League request to reverse the fixtures (United heading to Gloucestershire on Saturday December 14).

United's first away journey will unfold on Tuesday August 20 with a trip to face Southend United at Roots Hall.

The Christmas and New Year period will feature a home fixture against Solihull Moors and an away clash against Wealdstone.

The season will conclude at Maidenhead United on Monday May 5.

On the field, Martin Woods scored a sublime second half free-kick, but Boston United suffered defeat in their second pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Culverhouse once again fielded two different XIs - and his first half team trailed at the break courtesy of a Spalding trialist's effort on 20 minutes.

Woods whipped home an angled free-kick into the far top corner in the 64th minute, but Spalding won it seven minutes later through Sam Bennett's diving header.

It followed a 1-0 defeat at Boston Town in their first pre-season game, with Sam Osborne scoring the only goal of the game.

