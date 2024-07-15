Boston United notes: Defender signs, National League fixtures released and a friendly defeat
The former Birmingham City youngster, who made one senior appearance for the Blues, spent part of last season in the National League with Oxford City – having enjoyed previous loan spells in the division with Oldham Athletic and Solihull Moors.
The 23-year-old has made 35 National League appearances in total – alongside another 10 across loan spells in League Two with Harrogate Town and Carlisle United.
Roberts, who can operate at centre-half or left-back, becomes Ian Culverhouse's eighth signing of the summer.
Boston United will kick-off their National League campaign with successive home fixtures.
Following the release of the fixtures, The Pilgrims will entertain Rochdale on the opening day – followed by the visit of Forest Green Rovers one week later.
The Forest Green fixture should have taken place away from home – but the pitch at the New Lawn will not be ready in time, so the Pilgrims agreed to a National League request to reverse the fixtures (United heading to Gloucestershire on Saturday December 14).
United's first away journey will unfold on Tuesday August 20 with a trip to face Southend United at Roots Hall.
The Christmas and New Year period will feature a home fixture against Solihull Moors and an away clash against Wealdstone.
The season will conclude at Maidenhead United on Monday May 5.
On the field, Martin Woods scored a sublime second half free-kick, but Boston United suffered defeat in their second pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.
Ian Culverhouse once again fielded two different XIs - and his first half team trailed at the break courtesy of a Spalding trialist's effort on 20 minutes.
Woods whipped home an angled free-kick into the far top corner in the 64th minute, but Spalding won it seven minutes later through Sam Bennett's diving header.
It followed a 1-0 defeat at Boston Town in their first pre-season game, with Sam Osborne scoring the only goal of the game.