Boston United remain sixth, but rivals Fylde get the better of Pilgrims yet again

Jake Wright jnr opened the scoring. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's winless run against AFC Fylde has now stretched intro an eighth year following the Coasters' 3-1 victory at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Jake Wright jnr got the Pilgrims off to a dream start as he put them ahead in the fourth minute, but a Shane Byrne own goal and Sam Osborne strike saw the Coasters leave with the points.

United's only victory came in the first meeting between the two sides, in 2014. But since then, today included, Fylde have had the better of it.

The Pilgrims remain sixth in the National League North, but the six teams immediately below have al closed the gap in the race for the play-offs.

Wright marked his return to the starting XI by firing United ahead in the fourth minute.

Shane Byrne's brilliant ballwinning challenge just inside the Coasters' half saw the midfielder offload to Elliott, who slipped Wright in.

The striker took one touch before rifling his low effort beyond Bobby Jones.

Tom Platt - along with Luke Shiels, making his 100th appearance for the club this afternoon - had to be replaced by Andi Thanoj in the 12th minute after injuring himself blocking a Nick Haughton strike.

Both sides looked to press and harry their opponent in an open game which saw Fylde level in the 25th minute, Sam Osborne breaking down the right and seeing his cross turned into his own net by Byrne.

Haughton came close to putting the Coasters ahead, his free kick curling into Marcus Dewhurst's side netting, while at the other end Scott Duxbury's stinger on the spin forced a good save from Jones.

Osborne put the Coasters ahead five minutes into the second half, a low drive across the face of goal finding its target after Femi Seriki failed to clear his lines.

A scramble in the box needed Tom Walker to head off the line as United looked to level, before Boston's penalty appeals were turned down after Jones appeared to kick Seriki in the head as he attempted to clear a high ball, the Pilgrims defender finishing the game with a bandaged head.

Duxbury nodded wide as the hosts looked to level, but it was game over as Duxbury was caught in possession.

Sam Osborne dispossessed him, rounded Dewhurst and slotted home.

UNITED: Dewhurst, Duxbury, Platt (Thanoj 12 (Preston 84)), Shiels, Wright jnr (Hanson 65), Elliott, Abbott, Leesley, Byrne, Seriki, Nicholson; Subs (not used): Rollins, Ferguson.

FYLDE: Jones, Conlan, Whitmore, Philliskirk, Haughton (Whitehead 80), Osborne, Morrison, Perkins (Obi 90), Walker (Burke 75), Davis, Taylor; Subs (not used): Dobbie, Slew.

REF: Dane McCarrick.