Boston United celebrate their late leveller. Pic: Ken Fox.

Substitute Pemi Aderoju headed a dramatic last-gasp leveller as Boston United kept themselves alive in this season's Emirates FA Cup.

The Pilgrims led Gainsborough Trinity through Jacob Hazel's 20th minute strike, only for the Blues to turn the tables either side of half-time through Jordan Helliwell and Ashley Jackson.

The home side were within touching distance of round one but a red card for substitute Aaron Braithwaite for a high foot on Jai Rowe prolonged added time and Aderoju headed home with virtually the last action of the game.

With Aidan Stone denied permission to feature by parent club Notts County and midfielder Keaton Ward absent through illness, United boss Ian Culverhouse once again shuffled his selection pack.

The Pilgrims took a 20th minute lead when Hazel shrugged off Will Lancaster, rounded Dylan Wharton and fired home into an unguarded net.

United's lead last only eight minutes though, with Helliwell crashing the loose ball home from close-range after the Pilgrims had made a hash of clearing their lines following a routine ball into the box.

Neither Norwich City loanee Ellis Craven nor opposite number Wharton were unduly troubled throughout.

Adam Marriott crashed a shot high and wide after the break, before Trinity took the lead for the first time with Jackson, who never scored in amber and black, driving home a low effort from 25 yards.

Hazel hit the crossbar in response, while Declan Howe drilled across goal and wide for the hosts.

A flurry of substitutions disrupted the flow of the game - but it was too emergences from the bench which ultimately shaped a replay.

Braithwaite received his marching orders for a high boot which left Rowe nursing cuts to his head and the resulting Dan Mooney free-kick was headed back across goal by Tom Leak and towered home by Aderoju who got up above keeper Wharton in the nick of time.