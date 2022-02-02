Boston United youngsters secure victory over Blyth Spartans

Boston United U9s 2 Blyth Spartans U19s 0

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:08 pm
Zane Millar. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's youngsters secured a 2-0 victory over Blyth Spartans in the National League U19 Alliance this afternoon..

Zane Millar and Ben Johnson netted the first-half goals for the Pilgrims at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Spartans had a player dismissed in the first half.

Boston travel to Darlington next Wednesday (KO 2pm).

PILGRIMS: Oliver Ford; Taylor Jaine, Owen Sheriff, Ben Robson; Krisztian Gagyi, Mackenzie Burdass, Finlay Armond, Zane Millar; Han Stevens, Ben Johnson; Sam Harris; Subs (used): Logan Tate, Joe Melson, Jack Waddington, Charlie Wilkinson.

