Boston United youngsters secure victory over Blyth Spartans

Boston United's youngsters secured a 2-0 victory over Blyth Spartans in the National League U19 Alliance this afternoon..
Zane Millar and Ben Johnson netted the first-half goals for the Pilgrims at the Jakemans Community Stadium.
Spartans had a player dismissed in the first half.
Boston travel to Darlington next Wednesday (KO 2pm).
PILGRIMS: Oliver Ford; Taylor Jaine, Owen Sheriff, Ben Robson; Krisztian Gagyi, Mackenzie Burdass, Finlay Armond, Zane Millar; Han Stevens, Ben Johnson; Sam Harris; Subs (used): Logan Tate, Joe Melson, Jack Waddington, Charlie Wilkinson.
