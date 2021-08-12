Boston United's 2021-22 squad - in the words of manager Craig Elliott

Boston United will kick off their National League North campaign on Saturday as they host Spennymoor Town. Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott has spent the summer adding to and fine tuning his squad of 23. Here, the manager talks us through the players at his disposal... (Photos by Oliver Atkin)
1. Peter Crook - goalkeeper
"He knows this league. He's a great age for a keeper. I've known Pete a lot of years and he's a keeper who's done well for Boston."
2. Matt Tootle - defender
"He passes on really good information to others and when he talks it makes sense and people listen - I like that in senior players. He was one of our better players before last season stopped."
3. Scott Duxbury - defender
"As a former champion of this league with Stockport County, his experience will be vital as he knows exactly what it takes to win this division with a big club."
4. Tom Platt - midfielder
"He's come in, loved his time here and wanted to stay. He's been so consistent and the die hard fans know what he does for the club. He does all that ugly side of the game. But not only that - he's an unbelievable lad to manage."