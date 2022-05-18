Boston United's Shane Byrne named in National League North Team of the Year, top award for club programme

Boston United's Shane Byrne. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's Shane Byrne has been named in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Year.

The Pilgrims midfielder - who is currently preparing for Saturday's promotion final at York City - was one of the XI players given the nod for their excellent performances this season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, United's excellent matchday magazine The Pilgrim was named the division's Programme of the Year.

National League North Team of the Year: Goalkeeper - Danny Lewis (Brackley Town); Defenders - Gareth Dean (Brackley Town), Louis Lomas (Brackley Town), Alex Penny (Kidderminster Harriers); Midfileders - Nick Haughton (AFC Fylde), Greg Olley (Gateshead), Sam Austin (Kidderminster Harriers), Shane Byrne (Boston United), Strikers - Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead), Glen Taylor (Spennymoor Town), Cedwyn Scott (Gateshead).

Player of the Year: Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead).

Top Goalscorer: Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead) – 28.

Manager of the Year: Mike Williamson (Gateshead).

Programme of the Year: Boston United (The Pilgrim).

MORE PILGRIMS: Promotion final tickets on sale - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Watch fans celebrate at Fylde - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox proud of his battling side - news