Brigg continue fine form with win over Swallownest

Scott Phillips was on target again for Brigg on Saturday.

Nathan Peat’s men have only lost once in the league all season, that having been way back on August 23, and continue their FA Vase adventure this weekend with a home game against Cheadle Town.

But it’s in the league that Saturday’s win came, meaning they lie in fifth place and 13 points behind leaders Campion – the number of draws the Zebras have had this season perhaps the main reason they’re not higher in the standings with six of their 15 games so far seeing them share the spoils.

Brigg, who had gone close early on through Josh Batty, took the lead on 30 minutes when Swallownest goalkeeper Zac Walker was sent off for a foul in the penalty area and Scott Phillips stepped up to fire home the spot kick.

The lead was then doubled in the second-half when Batty found the net.

The visitors pulled a goal back with a penalty of their own, converted by Liam Frost with 11 minutes to go, but Brigg held on to take the points.

Following the Cheadle game, Brigg will go to Armthorpe Welfare next Wednesday night.

Elsewhere in the NCEL Division One on Saturday, Campion's 14th straight victory was their biggest of the season as an 8-0 home win over Shirebrook Town stretched their advantage at the top of Division One to eight points.

Second-placed Horbury Town were the only side in the top eight not to win as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Staveley Miners Welfare, Archie White with the winner for the Trojans deep in stoppage time.

The only movement in the table saw Selby Town climb above Ollerton Town into 14th spot after their 2-2 home draw with Athersley Recreation.

Ollerton, meanwhile, went down to a single goal at home to fourth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Wakefield cantered to a 5-1 defeat of hosts Beverley Town, while two goals in three minutes from Liam Bennett and Oliver Lobley secured a 2-1 home win for Retford FC versus Armthorpe Welfare to keep the Choughs in seventh above Staveley.