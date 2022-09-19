Brigg leave it late yet again as they overcome Horbury

Nathan Peat's Brigg Town have been late show specialists in recent games.

In Brigg’s previous two games, they’d scored two in the last ten minutes to overcome Staveley Miners Welfare 3-1, then in a League Cup tie at home to Rossington Main found themselves 2-1 down after 88 minutes only to turn things around late on to win the tie.

On Saturday, Scott Phillips went close with a header early on for the Zebras, with David Birch in Brigg’s goal also having to be alert to deny Horbury with a fine save.

But the visitors would then win a penalty just before half-time, converted by Gib Bojang for a lead at the break.

The game arguably turned 15 minutes from time, when Horbury’s Joe Penn was shown a red card.

That galvanised Brigg who went on to level the scores on 86 minutes through Fraser Papprill.

Then, in the 90th minute, Nathan Peat’s men secured all three points as Alfie Usher netted the winner to put his side seventh in the standings.

Brigg are back in action this weekend when they head to the High Peak to take on New Mills in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

They’ll then host Beverley Town on Wednesday night in the NCEL Premier Division, pending any potential FA Vase replay involving the Zebras.

Elsewhere in NCEL Division One on Saturday, Campion were the biggest scorers of the day as they stormed to the top with a 7-1 thrashing of hosts Selby Town.

Rossington Main are up to second after a 3-0 home victory over Swallownest with all of the goals coming in the first half.

Wakefield AFC moved up to fourth with a 3-0 victory at Dronfield Town who drop to sixth.

Retford FC remain fifth with a 1-1 draw at Beverley Town, while there were home wins for Nostell Miners Welfare (2-0) and Ollerton Town (2-1) over Staveley MW and Armthorpe Welfare respectively.

Shirebrook Town defeated hosts Parkgate whilst Glasshoughton Welfare secured a 3-1 win at Athersley Recreation.