Brigg Town go into play offs on back of six-game win run

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town will go into Saturday’s play-off semi-final on the back of six straight wins.

Scott Phillips netted the only goal of the game at the weekend as the Zebras beat visitors Worsbrough Bridge Athletic to end the Northern Counties east League Division One campaign on a high.

After finishing third, they now entertain Harrogate Railway Athletic on Saturday (KO 3pm), with a place in the final against either North Ferriby or Rossington Main up for grabs.