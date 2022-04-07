Brigg Town will complete league season against Worsbrough Bridge after securing play-off spot

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town will complete their regular Northern Counties East League Division One season on Saturday - after booking their place in the play-offs.

The Zebras will meet league rivals Harrogate Railway on April 16 (KO 3pm), with the winners booking their place in the play-off final.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just one game to go, the top five places are all-but secured.

Hallam are champions, leading second-place North Ferriby with just three points up for grabs.

Brigg are currently third with Harrogate level on 83 points but having concluded their campaign.

The Zebras have a better goal difference of 29 - meaning it would take a defeat by 30 goals or more at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this weekend for the two rivals to swap places.

Five points adrift are Rossington Main who have secured fifth and will meet Ferriby in the other semi-final.

A venue for Brigg’s semi is yet to be confirmed, but the contest will take place four days before the club’s Lincolnshire Senior Trophy final against Winterton Rangers at Scunthorpe United.

Saturday’s visitors Worsbrough Bridge arrive at the EC Surfacing Stadium ninth in the table having picked up just one point from their last five matches.

In contrast, Brigg appear to be ending the season on a high after winning their last five matches.