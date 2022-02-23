Business as usual for Boston Town despite police investigating bones found near ground

It's business as usual at Boston Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

It's business as usual for Boston Town, despite police investigating the discovery of bones near to their ground.

Police have confirmed that the remains discovered at the neighbouring Witham Country Park are human and a section of the park has been taped off while investigations continue.

The club's website said: "The Poachers have another away fixture this weekend (Melton Town) and Gary Edgley’s side are able to continue to use their training ground at the Mortgages For Your Stadium as normal."

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the investigation, said: “The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains. At this stage, we do not know any other information.

“Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to. This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results.

“We are not currently treating this as a murder investigation, but we remain open minded and are taking all necessary precautions to examine the scene thoroughly."

If anyone has any information relating to the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 175 of February 19 or email [email protected] .