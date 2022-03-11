Can Boston Town gain swift revenge against Melton? Sides to meet in Lincolnshire on Saturday

Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harison

Boston Town host Melton on Saturday - looking for some swift revenge.

The Poachers were beaten 4-1 at Sign Right Park two weeks earlier, with Gary Edgley’s side keen to pick up three points and end the club’s frustrating recent run.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 4-4 draw at Quorn is the only point Boston have picked up from their past six UCL Premier Division North contests, which have seen them concede 22 and score just five.

Town couldn’t end Long Eaton’s unbeaten start to the season at Grange Lane, going down 5-0 on Saturday.

Alex Marshall and Ben Hutchinson both scored braces for the league leaders.

Mitchell Robinson also got on the scoresheet.