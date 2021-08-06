Can Boston Town hit jackpot against Euromillions winner's side in FA Cup

Town travel to Sherwood this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town klck off their FA Cup campaign on Saturday with a tricky trip to Sherwood Colliery.

The Wood - who were promoted to East Midlands Counties League this summer - have Gareth Bull, who won £40m in the Euromillions nine years ago, as their chairman.

But with the winning club receiving £1,125 in prizemoney, Poachers manager Gary Edgley is hoping his side can hit the jackpot.

"Being involved in the FA Cup is good for us as people and good for the club," he said.

"We've got a good set of guys, including the chairman (Mick Vines) who put a lot of time and money into the club.

"If we can get through a few rounds and repay them it makes things a lot easier and takes the pressure off people."

However, Edgley expects a stern test, adding: "It'll be a tough game but we're looking forward to it.

"Every season since I've been here, we've had decent runs (in the competition).