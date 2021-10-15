Can Horncastle Town make it back-to-back wins?

Lewis Burchnall. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town head to Sleaford this weekend looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Wongers secured a 3-0 victory over Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday, their second three-point haul of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign.

Now Horncastle are hoping to build on that success when they meet Sleaford Town Rangers at Eslaforde Park on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Rangers currently sit bottom of the table with one point from their opening nine league games.

However, with new boss Alan Forwood taking over the reins, Horncastle boss Andrew Cotton believes there could well be a new manager bump.

“I haven’t seen a lot of them to be honest. But there’s always a lot of quality players around Sleaford and they’ve got a decent talent pool to pick from,” he said.

“I’m sure it’ll be a difficult game and we’ll be as strong as we can and hope we can pick another result up.”

Jasper Caudwell slotted home two penalties in Saturday’s victory over Grimsby, with Liam Cotton also on target.

“We’ve actually played much better this season and got nothing from the game, but I’m really impressed with the win,” the manager continued.