"Character, heart.... and luck!" Craig Elliott delighted with battling Boston United victory at Brackley

Boston United boss Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United progressed in the FA Trophy thanks to what manager Craig Elliott described as character, heart... and luck.

Goals from Danny Elliott and Shane Byrne were enough for the Pilgrims to secure their place in the FA Trophy's third round, but they had to weather a late storm as the hosts looked to add to Lee Ndlovu's finish.

"That last five minutes seemed like a day but they're good wins them," Elliott told BBC Radio Lincolnshire after a windswept contest.

"We need a lot more of them, they're fantastic when you're backs are against the wall and winning headers off the line and scrapping and fighting.

"I'm really pleased with the players, I thought their character was amazing.

"In the second half the wind seemed to be even stronger against us and we showed a different side to us. That's what good teams do and it's been a really good week for us.

"We knew they were going to come on strong second half, they're a powerful team and with the wind behind them they were always going to ask a lot of questions.

"But with a bit of luck and heart we got there in the end."

Scott Duxbury received his marching orders with six minutes to go for a second booking, his second dismissal of the month following on from his red at Chester.

Elliott described the officiating as 'a bit bitty' and suggested he won't be taking too firm of a stand.

"Maybe it was one foul too many," Elliott reflected.

"You speak to him (Duxbury) and try to calm him down, but then you also take away what he's about.

"He had a really good game today (until the red). He is what he is, he's a battering ram and powerful lad and sometimes he gives away one too many fouls, but he's a top player."

