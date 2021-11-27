Sheffield United's Kyron Gordon joins Boston United - everything you need to know about the young Blades defender

Boston United loanee Kyron Gordon tangles with Jayden Reid of Birmingham City during the Premier Development League Play-Off Final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane in May 24. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Defender Kyron Gordon has joined Boston United from Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old - who has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United - has linked up with the Pilgrims on loan.

Gordon - who has made two first-team appearances for the Blades - was named on the bench for his club during last season's Premier League campaign, also featuring for his boyhood club during pre-season.

He is the younger brother of former Blades striker Tyler Smith, who previously had loan spells at Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Barrow before moving to Hull City earlier this season.

The siblings made their Blades debuts together in August, both named in the starting XI as the Sheffield club beat Carlisle United 1-0 in the EFL Cup.

They lined up alongside the likes of Billy Sharp and matchwinner Rhian Brewster that day.

Gordon's second appearance also came in the same competition a fortnight later as United beat Derby County 2-1, David McGoldrick and Ollie Burke amongst his teammates.

Six-footer Gordon follows Blades under 23s teammate Marcus Dewhurst to the Jakemans Comunity Stadium, the keeper impressing in his two appearances so far - a draw against Chorley and victory over Darlington, where he kept a clean sheet.

He is eligible top face Brackley Town this afternoon.

