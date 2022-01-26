Chief scout Richard Boryszczuk leaves Boston United

Richard Broyszczuk (centre) at pre-season training. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United chief scout Richard Boryszczuk has left the club.

He made the announcement via a statement issued on social media this morning.

"It has been an absolute privilege for me to be chief scout of Boston United for almost nine years over two spells," he wrote.

"After a lot of thinking the last few days, I have made the very difficult decision in which I am leaving my role with the club.

"Working under Craig Elliott was brilliant. It's given me the best period of my time being a chief scout.

"A manager who is honest and respectful. Everything he promised when I rejoined the club was kept.

"And for my own reasons, which I won't go into, I have made the difficult decision to step away."

Boryszczuk was originally brought to the club by Dennis Greene in 2013 but left to join Southport following the arrival of Adam Murray.

Elliott brought Boryszczuk back to the club in 2018 after taking over the reins .

"Upon returning the the club in the summer of 2018 I have worked relentlessly for the club and manager andd we have had some unbelievable times and I take away so many amazing memories," he added.

"Carshalton away and the Rochdale games, I will never forget.

"I would like to wish all the fans a massive thank you for all the support you have given me over the years.

"It really does mean a lot, I have been totally overwhelmed with your love and support to me.

"I have always tried to interact with you a;ll and have met and got to know some amazing people who pay good money and travel all over the country to support the club.

"It really has been an honour to play a part in the history of the club.

I wish and hope the club continues to grow and has the success it deserves."

