Cole Nelson red-carded as Louth Town draw relegation battle away at Nostell MW

Cole Nelson was sent off as Louth Town drew 1-1 at Nostell Miners Welfare in their big NCEL Division One relegation battle.

It was a third draw in four games for Carl Martin's men and only their second outing since 9th November due to postponements.

“I thought first half we had enough chances to win a couple of games and we should have come in 3-1 or 4-1 up at half-time,” said manager Martin.

“We created good opportunities but failed to put them away and kill off the game.

Cole Nelson - sent off at Nostell on Saturday.

“And we gave away a sloppy goal when we failed to defend our box.

“To go down to 10 men with 20 minutes left didn't help us and it was backs to the wall at the end as Nostell got their tails up.

“We did have a great late chance to nick it and it feels like two points dropped.

“It was a relegation battle and a scrappy affair, but the lads dug in and I can't fault their effort.

“We have no complaints over the red card as Cole probably had to pull the lad back for his second yellow card and take one for the team.

“Not playing games does not help when you are in a rut and want games to come thick and fast to get points on the board and move up the table. But that is football with the weather at this time of year.”

Louth almost scored in the third minute at Nostell but Keiran Perry's header hit the bar from Nelson's cross.

Harris Dunn also fired wide before they went ahead on 22 minutes as Dunn picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and saw the keeper half-save his shot before the ball looped into the net.

But 10 minutes later Charlie Austerfield levelled with a guided header inside the far post. Just before the break Adam Millson hit a dangerous ball across goal with no one able to turn home.

Louth keeper Declyn Dennis produced an unbelievable point blank range in the second half.

But, after Nelson's red card, Louth almost snatched it at the end as Alfie Usher failed to put away a one-on-one break.

The White Wolves now seek their first win in six games at home to top 10 side Selby Town on Saturday.

But they will be without suspended trio Nelson, Alex Aldrich and Daniel Trott.