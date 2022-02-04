Collins wants Skegness Town to make it third time lucky against Anstey Nomads

Town boss Nathan Collins.

Skegness Town boss Nathan Collins will take his side to third-place Anstey Nomads insisting three points is the target.

The Lilywhites, have been beaten twice by their United Counties League Premier Division North rivals this season, but the nature of the two contests means Collins has faith his squad can leave Leicestershire with a victory.

A narrow 2-1 away defeat in the FA Cup was followed by a 3-2 home defeat in the league which saw Town play the majority of the game with defender Jason Field in goal following an injury to James Lambley.

“They are a good side and one of the teams who have impressed me the couple of times we’ve played them,” Collins said.

“We’ve been more than a match for them, so hopefully we can go there Saturday and maybe put things right a little bit.

“We’ll be trying to win the game, no two ways about that.

“We played them away and we were really unlucky, the game could have gone either way and they got a goal right near the end, and when we played them at home we were the better side.

“But that game they scored from a 40 yard free which any normal keeper would save.”