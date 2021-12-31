"Covid messed up everything!" Boston United's Milan Lalkovic back from injury but unsure what the future holds

Milan Lalkovic. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Milan Lalkovic is hoping for a better second half to the season - wherever that may be.

An Achilles injury has seen the former Chelsea, Portsmouth and Baník Ostrava winger make just two appearances for Boston United so far this term.

The Slovakian returned to England after a spell with Příbram in the Czech National League, due to join Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window.

To maintain sharpness he was set to train with Rovers and play for the Pilgrims, before picking up an injury training at the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, Covid and a change in management at the League One club has raised question marks.

"The club's been helping me get some minutes and I have my situation going on as well, so hopefully that figures out in January," Lalkovic explained.

"I appreciate the help from the club and the manager and it's a shame I got injured, but coming back is not easy.

"I need to keep working and get back fully fit and then hopefully I can be making a difference on the pitch.

"It (injury) has happened to me many times over the past two years, that's maybe why I find myself in this situation. Thats football. I'll work hard to do what's best.

"If I'm fit I know what I can do."

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott is due to hold discussions with new Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey - who played one game for Boston under Elliott in 2018 - regarding Lalkovic's future.

However, the former ADO Den Haag and Vitória de Guimarães man has had little opportunity to impress his suitors.

"Covid messed up everything. I will speak to people and go from there," he explained.

"I can't train with them at the moment, not mixing bubbles and things like that.

"But I'm thankful to Boston for their help."

