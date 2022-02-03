Cox looks forward to making 'horrible choices' when Boston United's walking wounded return

Cox has been forced to use the same starting XI for his two games in charge. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox is looking forward to being able to make 'horrible choices' at Boston United.

With influential players still on the Pilgrims' injury list, the new boss has stuck with the same starting XI for the past two games.

Although Cox is keen to 'freshen' things up for Saturday's trip to Hereford, he may not have many options at his disposal.

Scott Garner returned to the Pilgrims' bench for Saturday's victory over Chester and there is some hope James Hanson could overcome a hamstring tweak in time for the weekend, but Jay Rollins, Paul Green, Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright snr will not be available. Jake Wright jnr's three-game ban has ended and his hamstring injury will now be scrutinised, although Andi Thanoj remains suspended.

"We've got a few close (to being fit), I want them all back," Cox explained.

"I'd love the day when I get the horrible choices.

"I picked the same XI (against Chester) but it'd be lovely to freshen things up at times. Half the squad's injured.

"I'm excited about getting some of the players back, the Greens of this world, Burrow.

"Garns is back, these are experienced players."

Cox is adamant squad depth will be vital if United's play-off ambitions are to be fulfilled.

He added: "When you look at the players we've had out, they'd walk into most clubs at this level, dare I say it, even above.

"To be successful at the business end of the season you need good options to come on and you need good options when players get tired.

"It's better going into the latter stages of the season to have players coming in. It's exciting, but I'm not too excited until they come back.

"I want people to look at the bench and think 'I can't have a bad day as if I do I lose my place and it's hard to get it back.'

"That's when management becomes a little bit easier."

