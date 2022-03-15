Cox may freshen up his Boston United starting XI at Alfreton Town

Paul Cox has hinted he may make changes to his Boston United starting XI at Alfreton tonight.

With a quick turnaround from Saturday's 1-0 win at Guiseley, Cox will be looking to keep his side fresh at the Impact Arena this evening.

"We've spoken to the boys about looking after their bodies and making sure they're professional, but to be fair to that group they usually are that way," Cox said.

"It may need freshening up on Tuesday, the games are coming thick and fast now and we're at the stage of the season where there's going to be a few tired bodies on the pitch and that's where we need the freshness to come in and liven it up a little bit."

Scott Pollock, who came off the bench to net the weekend's winner could be a contender to start, along with target man James Hanson, who made way for Ntumba Massanka at Nethermoor Park.

Although tonight may be too soon, Cox is hoping injured trio Jordan Burrows, Jake Wright jnr and Jay Rollins are close to returning after they have been spotted warming up prior to matches in recent weeks.

"The positive thing is you've seen Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright jnr coming back, hopefully Jay Rollins won't be far away," Cox added.

United were beaten 3-2 by Alfreton in January.

"The squad's getting stronger in the business end of the season.

"It's a good win and we know there are more tough games to come."

