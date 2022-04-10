Cox praises Boston United 'leader' Joe Leesley

Paul Cox praised Joe Leesley for his leadership qualities after Boston United's 4-0 victory at Curzon Ashton.

The attacker opened the scoring with a fourth-minute volley before reeling off with his fingers in his ears - a nod to sections of the Pilgrims fanbase who have questioned his performances in recent weeks.

"We try and encourage Joe to get in there, that's what he's done there," Cox said, reflecting on the goal.

Joe Leesley celebrates his goal with a pointed message. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"He's gone and got in where you score goals.

"Joe does a lot of things that go unnoticed sometimes and he might have had a bit of stick, but he's amn experienced player and once again today with the ball and without the ball he's guided us.

"Against nine men it's not easy and he's a leader out there and got us through the simplest of things very well again."

Danny Elliott made it two as he scored his 35th of the campaign, and Cox was delighted to see him link-up with Jake Wright jnr, the striker returning from a hamstring injury.

"They look what I want in a centre forward, both are energetic, both are a threat," Cox added.

"Some of the early combinations between the two was a pleasure to watch."

Brad Abbott put the Pilgrims 3-0 up with less than half an hour played, his second of the week.

"I've had a chat with Brad as it's horrible when you haven't played a lot of football, which he hadn't at Spennymoor, then you come in.

"Sometimes people are quick to judge.

"Now he's getting sharp again, and match sharp, we're seeing the real Brad Abbott.

"He's played with me before at Barrow, great mindset and brings an unbelievable energy to the squad.

"Now he's getting goals which is a plus point."

Shane Byrne's late free kick was the icing on the cake after the Nash had seen Marcus Poscha and dale Whitham dismissed.

