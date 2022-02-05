Cox promises 'different mentality' after Hereford defeat gives Boston United boss 'clear' insight into task ahead

Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox believes Boston United's defeat at Hereford has given him a clear insight into what needs fixing in the squad.

After beginning life in the dug-out with 3-0 and 4-0 wins against Farsley Celtic and Chester, the new manager tasted defeat for the first time.

But Cox believes he has discovered more from one narrow defeat than he has from two comfortable victories.

"I've learnt so much about this group now, and when you come into club, assessing your personnel, win two games, score seven goals don't concede one everyone thinks everything's rosey, but I always knew there's things that needed to be worked on," he said.

"I've got a really clear thought process now about the good and bad with us."

Tom Owen-Evans and Ryan McLean handed the Bulls a 2-0 lead within 27 minutes.

A tactical change, moving to a 4-3-3 formation, saw Boston improve, Danny Elliott reducing the arrears before further chances went begging.

"I thought after we made the change it wasn't bad to be honest," Cox added.

"In the second half we had enough chances to not draw the game but win the game.

"You can't come away and give people a 2-0 head start inside that early part of the game and think you can win a game."

Cox has switched training from a Monday night to a Tuesday, and expects to begin implementing he new vision this week.

He added: "From Tuesday we'll be looking at a different mentality.

"Give players credit, second half, I thought they put in a right shift."