Cox reflects on 'good point' as Boston United and Telford share spoils in 'basketball' match

However, Boston's Pilgrims - not Celtics - remain in pole position to grab the National League North's final play-off spot as teams below them failed to make ground.
"The game was a little bit too much end to end for me," Cox told BBC Radio Lincolnshire, frustrated at how open the contest was.
"It was like a basketball game - we attacked them, they attacked us - and we didn't show the qualities we've done away from home in terms of being compact and a little bit more structured and hard to break down.
"At this stage of the season the lads gave everything, created chances, but at the end of the day it could be a good point."
United remain a point ahead of eighth-place Alfreton Town despite Danny Elliott's opener being cancelled out by Jason Oswell, who now sit three points above the drop zone.
Veteran midfielder Paul Green returned from a long-term shoulder injury as he made his first appearance under Cox, who took over the reins in January, replacing Tom Platt, out with an ankle problem.
United's injury problems continued as Joe Leesley was replaced by Scott Duxbury in the first half.
"It's sometimes tough," Cox added.
"You get to this stage of the season and no matter who you are, mental fatigue sets in, physical fatigue sets in.
"We chucked in Greeny who hasn't played a lot of football and lost Joe.
"It became a little too open but the lads gave everything. It's a massive point for Telford as well as they're fighting for their lives.
"There's a million and one things we can improve on, and I include me in that, but we've not been beaten. It's in our own hands."
