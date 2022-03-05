Cox wants Boston United to win more 'individual battles'

Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox has challenged his Boston United side to win more individual battles.

The Pilgrims boss emerged from the tunnel for his post-match interview an hour after the full time whistle had blown after a post-match inquest with his players following today's 1-1 draw with Leamington.

"We just spoke about the first half more than anything," Cox revealed.

"We wanted to boys to be a little bit braver in possession, to be honest.

"We got caught in a game realistically we were never going to win first half. Second half we looked a little more composed and livelier in possession.

"But the whole basis of it was, we don't seem to set a stall out to win the individual battles to earn the right to go and play.

"I thought Leamington won the majority of the personal battles and it gave them a foothold in the game."

A change in formation at the break, which saw Matt Tootle replace Scott garner, who has tweaked his calf, saw Boston up the tempo and cancel out Dan Turner's opener through Luke Shiels' header.

"I asked the boys to do more in the first ball and second ball scenarios," Cox added.

"I just wanted us to be braver. We looked for the forward ball too early and there was no substance playing forward.

"If you've got a big lad like (James) Hanson in there it has to be a diag (diagonal pass). We were playing straight balls to him and it's running out of play.

"We scored a good goal but I still want more. It wasn't panic stations, but education is key moving this side forward."

