Danny Elliott announces Boston United departure with heartfelt message

The striker – who netted 31 times in his one season with the Pilgrims – announced he was leaving with a message on social media.

Thank you to everyone at Boston United. I absolutely loved my time at the club,” he wrote.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be your Fans Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, be in Team of the Season, score over 30 goals and make over 50 appearances are things I could only have dreamed of when joining.

"We were unable to agree on terms for next season, and I wish for a new challenge.

"However, I don’t want this to tarnish my thoughts towards what has been one of the happiest years in my career.

"Thank you to the different managers who gave me a platform to be successful, the staff who work tirelessly and the fans who believed in me from the beginning.

"Lastly, thank you to some unbelievable teammates. Real friends are hard to come by in football and I have certainly made some in the last year.”

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin