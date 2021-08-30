Danny Elliott keeps up brilliant scoring form as Boston United win at Bradford Park Avenue

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United made it two wins in three days as they left Bradford Park Avenue with a 2-1 victory.

Danny Elliott made it four goals in five games for the Pilgrims while Jake Wright jnr notched his first of the season.

Jordan Windass had drawn the hosts level, but as with the victory over Curzon Ashton four days earlier, Craig Elliott's side found that winning goal.

United started on the front foot, Connor Dimaio seeing an effort blocked before Wright jnr headed home Danny Elliott's cross in the fourth minute.

Dimaio should have done better when sighted with goal, his weak effort collected by Jonathan Saltmer.

The Bradford stopper denied Wright jnr a second and pulled off a vital double block to deny Elliott and Tom Platt.

But Boston didn't have it all their own way in the first half.

Park Avenue's Robert Guilfoyle curled one wide and Isaac Marriott's drive was comfortable enough for George Sykes-Kenworthy, who was called upon to deny Adam Nowakowski from a corner.

A moment of magic drew the hosts level in the 44th minute, Windass finding the top corner from 30 yards out.

Elliott restored the lead six minutes after the re-start, hooking home at the near post following Jake Leake's cross.

As Boston looked for a third, Jordan Burrow saw a header blocked by Gianluca Havern, Shane Byrne and Wright jnr both heading over.

Again Dimaio went close, another strike turned away before Burrow forcing the rebound over.

Saltmer denied Fraser Preston late on after Boston had defended heroically from a long throw seconds earlier.

And there was still time for Scott Duxbury to make a late cameo following his injury in pre-season.

BPA: Saltmer, Ross, Downing (Toulson 77), Nowakowski, Havern, Lund, Marriott, Francis, Rawson, Guilfoyle (Johnson 65), Odunston; Subs (not used): Clee, Hill, Bolton.

PILGRIMS: Sykes-Kenworthy, Platt, Garner, Shiels, Burrow, Wright Jnr (F. Preston 77), Ferguson, Elliott, Dimaio (Green 88), Byrne, Leake; Subs (not used): Duxbury, Thanoj, J. Preston.