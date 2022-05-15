David Newton reveals how he's celebrating Boston United reaching play-off final

Delighted Boston United chairman celebrated his side's play-off semi-final victory in style - with a Fanta.

Danny Elliott scored twice as the Pilgrims left AFC Fylde with a 2-0 victory.

Raucous scenes saw players and fans celebrate after the final whistle, as United's attention now turns to Saturday's final at York City.

But Newton did allow himself a little celebratory drink.

"I'll probably have some Fanta on the coach on the way back," he confessed.

"We're not a club that gets loads of beer on the coach but we'll stop at a supermarket and let the lads have a beer.

"I usually stand at the till. I might even get some milk."

United chairman David Newton.

Boston won 2-1 at Kidderminster Harriers in Thursday's eliminator before today's victory at Mill Farm.

"I thought we were immense. I thought we we were good on Thursday but even better today - and we needed to be," Newton added.

"We got the job done.

"We put pressure on them and the fans got noisier. I think they sucked it (the ball) in, to be honest.

"It was nothing more than we deserved.

"We had the momentum from Thursday night. Paul Green, 39 years old and he covered every blade of grass several times.

"They've shown fight and spirit and I'm really looking forward to the final game at York. I think it'll be an absolute cracker.

"They (the fans) kept coming and today is a reward for their support. I'm just enjoying every minute."

However, Newton won't be getting too carried away, knowing the Minstermen will be no pushovers.

He added: "It's just another step along the line.

"We're in the final and we'll see how it goes from there."

