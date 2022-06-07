Draws made for Lincolnshire Senior Cup

Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United, Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity given byes into round two

By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:35 am
Scunthorpe United beat Gainsborough Trinity in last season's final. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The draws for rounds one and two of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup have been made.

The first round will see Stamford entertain Grantham Town, Lincoln United travel to Cleethorpes Town and Spalding United host Grimsby Borough.

Round two will see Lincoln City - the highest-ranked side in the competition entertain the winners of Lincoln United and Cleethorpes.

The team to progress from the Stamford-Grantham contest will travel to last season's finalists Gainsborough Trinity.

Spalding or Grimsby Borough will entertain Boston United.

The final quarter-final will see Grimsby Town - fresh from this weekend's promotion back to the Football League - entertain last year's winners Scunthorpe United.

The first round contests must be concluded by September 30.

All second round matches must be completed by December 31.

