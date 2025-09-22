Early double sinks Gainsborough Trinity in table-top batle at Hednesford Town

Two early first half goals condemned Gainsborough Trinity to a first defeat in nine games, as Hednesford Town were quickly out of the traps for a 2-0 home win on Saturday.

So Lancaster went three points clear of the Holy Blues at the top of the NPL Premier Division table as Gainsborough and Hednesford switched their pre-match positions.

Russ Wilcox was deprived of the services of top scorer Jonny Margetts, and forced to name three right backs in the starting 11 as George Hornshaw joined Aaron Simpson and Sisa Tuntulwana in the side.

Lewis Butroid and Adam Crookes also missed out to make it a trio of Trinity players missing for the game.

Aaron Simpson battles for the ball with Hednesford's Jamie Morgan. Photo by Tommy Cox.

Trinity were undone early, Ahkeem Rose powering home a free header from Chris Hussey's first corner of the afternoon for the hosts.

Trinity looked to respond, and went close when Tony Breeden was forced into a smart save low down to his right.

Rose doubled Hednesford's advantage on 18 minutes, volleying home as the ball fell kindly for the striker.

Despite going two down early, the belief in the Trinity camp remained and Russ Wilcox's men began to grow into the game.

Dominic McHale, wearing the captain's armband for the hosts, looked to lob David Robson with an audacious lofted attempt, but Robson was able to watch that sail over his crossbar.

Momentum began to swing Gainsborough's way, Ashley Jackson not far wide of Breeden's left hand upright.

Trinity won a corner as the half ticked into stoppage time and Johnson saw his downward header from Preston's corner, cleared off the line, Trinity finishing the half trailing - but beginning to get the upper hand in the game.

At the break, Wilcox changed things up, releasing Tuntulwana further forward. And it wasn't long before he had more of an impact in the more advanced position.

Sisa tried his luck with a curling effort before Clarke got a touch to Hornshaw's centre, diverting the ball onto the post, Breeden falling onto the ball, on his line, as the ball was played back to him by a white-shirted defender.

Time almost stood still as no one in blue could react quickly enough.

Both Johnson and Tuntulwana went close from set pieces, while the Pitmen stood firm - just.

Hednesford were indebted to keeper Breeden, when he pulled off an acrobatic, full length save, to deny Tuntulwana, helping his effort over the bar.

From the corner, Breeden reacted well-again, as Harrison Beeden dived full length, but still couldn't find a way past the inspired home goalkeeper.

Johnson then went inches away from pulling one back five minutes from time as his strike cracked against Breeden's right hand upright.

With a quarter of the season now complete. And Trinity averaging 1.9 points per game and in the Third Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup, it's fair to say - the Trinity faithful will be pleased with the opening to the campaign, as we head into a cup double header, away at Grimsby Borough in the Lincolnshire County Cup, on Wednesday, before next weekend's FA Cup clash, away to Dunston UTS, up in the North East. We dust ourselves down. And prepare ourselves to go again.