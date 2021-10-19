Fightback proves fruitless as Boston United exit FA Cup at Stratford

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are out of the FA Cup.

Exactly two years after booking their place in the first round at Hednesford, the Pilgrims fell at the fourth qualifying round.

Joe Leesley and Jordan Burrow netted as Boston came from 2-0 down to level.

But the Southern Premier League Central Bards had the final say and will host League One Shrewsbury on November 6.

A bizarre opening minute saw Danny Elliott rattle to Bards’ woodwork and the floodlights fail.

But when action resumed, so did the Pilgrims’ chances, Fraser Preston curling wide and a Luke Shiels header hitting the roof of the net.

However, Jaanai Gordon, who scored for Stratford in the 1-1 draw at the Jakemans Community Stadium, fired his side into a 20th-minute lead as he met Ahmed Obeng’s cutback.

Gordon added a second seven minutes into the second half, slamming home after meeting Owen James’ delivery.

Shiels and Preston saw efforts deflected wide before Leesley gave the Pilgrims hope when his 61st minute corner found the net.

Seven minutes later and Boston were level as substitute Jordan Burrow headed home Preston’s cross from the right.

The Pilgrims were only level for nine minutes, Will Dawes finishing off a Town break with an angled finish.