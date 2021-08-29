First win can be catalyst for more Gainsborough Trinity success - Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw.

Gainsborough Trinity head coach Tom Shaw believes his side’s first victory of the season can be a catalyst for more success.

Toby Gould netted the only goal of the game to beast Whitby Town at the Northolme on Saturday, as the new boss and his newly-assembled side put some frustrating results behind them.

“Very pleased. I think we’ve probably deserved a few more points than we’ve got on the board from the two home performances before this,” Shaw told the Holy Blues’ YouTube channel.

“Delighted to get a win, probably gives people a bit more belief. They’ll puff their chest out now and know they’re a good team. You can see the potential of the group.

“You can see how good we can be but those moments are really important - the first win, the nature of the win.”

Gould tapped home the only goal of the game in the 16th minute after good work from Nyal Blake, sparking celebrations on the terraces and in the Shaw household.

“It’s my dad’s birthday and my daughter’s birthday today, so I’ll dedicate it to them,” the head coach added.

“Really enjoyable day, and to see the Gainsborough team go to that level of commitment and effort was a real pleasure.”