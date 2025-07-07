Former Aston Villa and Leicester City midfielder Arjan Raikhy signs for Boston United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Arjan Raikhy has become Boston United's latest summer signing.
Arjan Raikhy has become Boston United's latest summer signing.
Former Aston Villa and Leicester City midfielder Arjan Raikhy has become Boston United's latest summer signing.

The 22-year-old has joined the Pilgrims on a two-year deal after leaving King Power Stadium.

He made three first team appearances during his time with the Foxes – under the guidance of current Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Raikhy has enjoyed loan spells with Grimsby Town, Stockport County and Tamworth at various stages of his fledgling career.

He trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Saturday morning.

Striker Luca Alonzi will be back in Boston United colours in 2025-2026.

The 19-year-old, who made his National League debut against Maidenhead United on the final day of last season, has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal to remain part of the club’s under-23s set-up.

He will be joined by returning defender Billy Bradley and winger Ed Daffern.

Other new faces within the set-up include defenders Zac Hibbard (Rotherham United) and Jaxon Blankley (Grimsby Town).

The squad will be bolstered by goalkeeper Zach Marsh, defender Finley Ging and midfielders Will Langford and Rueben Fogg - who have all progressed from the club’s academy system.

