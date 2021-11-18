Former Boston United midfielder joins league rival

Former Boston United loanee Luke Spokes has joined Spennymoor Town.
The midfielder - who made six appearances for the Pilgrims earlier this season - has linked up with National League North rivals The Moors on a three-month loan.
“Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that midfielder, Luke Spokes has joined Spennymoor Town on a 3 month loan,” his parent club announced on their website.
Meanwhile, former United striker Gregg Smith has joined Grantham Town on loan from Spalding United.
