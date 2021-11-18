Former Boston United midfielder joins league rival

Luke Spokes heads north

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:30 pm
Luke Spokes. Photo: OLiver Atkin

Former Boston United loanee Luke Spokes has joined Spennymoor Town.

The midfielder - who made six appearances for the Pilgrims earlier this season - has linked up with National League North rivals The Moors on a three-month loan.

“Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that midfielder, Luke Spokes has joined Spennymoor Town on a 3 month loan,” his parent club announced on their website.

Meanwhile, former United striker Gregg Smith has joined Grantham Town on loan from Spalding United.

MORE PILGRIMS: How does United's defence compare to past two seasons? - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Striker looking for run of games - news

Boston UnitedGregg SmithNational League North