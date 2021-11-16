Jordan Preston looking for a run of games in Boston United starting XI

Jordan Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Preston is aiming to keep his place in the Boston United starting XI as Chorley visit the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

The summer signing played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Southport, his first start since September 25's 2-1 victory over Guiseley.

The form of leading scorer Danny Elliott, Jordan Burrow and brother Fraser and return of Joe Leesley has meant Preston has found chances hard to come by in the past few weeks, making just four appearances off the bench in nine contests.

"I'm hoping (I can keep my place)," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"It's been really, really frustrating the last couple of months. I've not really played at all because the boys have been doing well in front of me.

"Hopefully, with a bit of luck I might get a run in the team.

"I was happy with 90 minutes. In the second half I got on the ball a little bit more and made stuff happen.

"For not playing for so long I thought overall I did alright."

Younger brother Fraser netted United's consolation at Haig Avenue.

And despite the disappointment of having to watch from the sidelines, the elder Preston has been enjoying his sibling's form in his second campaign with Boston, which has seen him find the net seven times in 16 appearances.

"He's been good and clinical this year, which is something he's maybe not done in the past," Preston said.

"Chances seem to be falling to him all the time, but that's not just luck - it's him getting in the right positions."