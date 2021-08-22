Former Louth Town and Skegness Town players to compete in The Gaffa's Game to remember ex-boss Paul Walden

Paul Walden.

Friends of former Louth Town and Skegness Town manager Paul Walden will come together to play a match in his honour next weekend.

The Gaffa’s Game - which will be a celebration of the life of 'Wally' who died after suffering from a brain tumour - kicks off at noon next Sunday at Louth's Saltfleetby stadium.

The 22-man squads are made up mainly of players who enjoyed double winning success under Walden at both clubs, including the likes of Kurt Crossley, Jason Callaby, Ben Davison, Sean Chamberlain and Andy Appleby who played for Wally at both clubs.

Wally’s White Wolves will be managed by Phil Winters, assisted by Simon Aldrich and captained by Carl Martin.

Opponents Wally’s Rams, a nod to his keen support of Derby County, will be managed by Mark Hallam, assisted by Jason Smith and captained by Paul Watts.

Rams manager Hallam said: "Would dearly love anyone who knew Wally, and any that didn’t but who appreciate the incredible impact he made on the local football scene or even those who just love the beautiful game, to join us in celebrating the life of a truly great man who impacted so many lives and created so many fantastic memories.

"The game promises to be an epic encounter with so many talented players on show."

Former players and pals have already raised £15,560 in Walden's memory with a marathon challenge between Skegness and Louth last year, the money donated to St Barnaba's Hospice in Louth, which cared for Walden.

Gates open to the public from 11am on Sunday with refreshments, including a Pizza Van, an ice-cream van and clubhouse facilities, will be available to all.

Money raised during the event will go to Louth Town, following what has been a difficult time for local football clubs during the global pandemic.

There is no entry fee but donations will be collected at the gate.